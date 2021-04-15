"Sister" stays atop China's box office

Xinhua) 13:55, April 15, 2021

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Heartwarming film "Sister" kept its top place on the Chinese mainland box office chart Wednesday with a daily grossing of over 13 million yuan (around 1.99 million U.S. dollars), data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Thursday.

The film, spotlighting sibling relationship, tells the story between a teenage girl and her younger brother after their parents died in a car crash. It has pocketed over 700 million yuan since its debut on April 2.

U.S. film "Godzilla vs Kong," the latest installment in the cinematic MonsterVerse, came second with daily sales of about 7.96 million yuan on Wednesday.

Crime film "Warrior of China" took the third place on the daily box office chart, raking in nearly 2.26 million yuan.

