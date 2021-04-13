"Sister" dominates China's box office for 11th consecutive day

Xinhua) 10:38, April 13, 2021

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese hit drama "Sister" continued its dominance at China's box office for an 11th consecutive day on Monday, with a cumulative revenue topping 675 million yuan (about 103 million U.S. dollars).

Helmed by emerging director Yin Ruoxin and starring 20-year-old actress Zhang Zifeng, the dark horse defeated American tentpole "Godzilla vs Kong" on its opening day on April 2, ending the latter's weeklong rule of China's box office.

It tells the intimate story of a young girl, played by Zhang, who has to choose between pursuing her own dreams and taking care of her little brother after their parents died in a car crash.

The director-actress duo of "Sister" will pair up again in youth romance "Farewell, My Lad," set for release in China on April 16.

The upcoming release currently ranks second on the users' "want to watch" list on the film data platform Maoyan among the six titles slated for release in China on the same day.

CMC Pictures, which has brought many Chinese films abroad, announced over the weekend via social media that "Sister" is set for release in Australia and New Zealand on April 22.

Maoyan forecasts that the film will complete its box office run in China with nearly 900 million yuan.

The total sales of "Godzilla vs Kong" at China's box office, currently near 1.1 billion yuan, are expected to hit 1.2 billion yuan, according to the latest estimation from Maoyan.

