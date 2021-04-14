Home>>
40,000 white silk flowers installed on National Mall in Washington, D.C.
(Xinhua) 16:45, April 14, 2021
Photo taken on April 13, 2021 shows 40,000 white silk flowers installed on the National Mall to honor the nearly 40,000 Americans who die every year from gun violence in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- COVID-19 variants pose biggest threat to U.S. economic recovery: bank president
- U.S. sees upward trend in COVID-19 cases for four weeks
- U.S. recommends pause in Johnson &Johnson COVID-19 vaccination over blood clot concerns
- U.S. agricultural futures rise
- Several U.S. states shut down Johnson & Johnson vaccine sites after adverse reactions reported
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.