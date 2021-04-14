40,000 white silk flowers installed on National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Xinhua) 16:45, April 14, 2021

Photo taken on April 13, 2021 shows 40,000 white silk flowers installed on the National Mall to honor the nearly 40,000 Americans who die every year from gun violence in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

