Home>>
Protesters gather outside Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota, U.S.
(Xinhua) 16:37, April 14, 2021
Protesters gather outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, the United States, April 13, 2021. Protests continued days after a police officer killed 20-year-old black man Daunte Wright at a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, in the U.S. state Minnesota. (Photo by Matthew McIntosh/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Protest continues for 2nd night in U.S. state Minnesota over police killing of black man Daunte Wright
- Rage shakes U.S. over death of George Floyd
- U.S. Minnesota declares state of emergency after protests over death of George Floyd turn riot
- Minnesota lawmakers pass budget bills, shutdown near an end
- Minnesota governor to accept Republican budget offer
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.