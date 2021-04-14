Protesters gather outside Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota, U.S.

April 14, 2021

Protesters gather outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, the United States, April 13, 2021. Protests continued days after a police officer killed 20-year-old black man Daunte Wright at a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, in the U.S. state Minnesota. (Photo by Matthew McIntosh/Xinhua)

