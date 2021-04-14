Protest continues for 2nd night in U.S. state Minnesota over police killing of black man Daunte Wright

Xinhua) 10:10, April 14, 2021

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Protesters defied a curfew and took to the streets for a second night on Monday after a police officer killed 20-year-old black man Daunte Wright at a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, in the U.S. state Minnesota.

"No justice, no peace" was heard among the demonstrators gathering outside the police department of the Minneapolis suburb on Monday night.

Police fired tear gas and stun guns to disperse protesters while some of the latter threw "bottles, fireworks, bricks and other projectiles at public safety officials," according to a tweet from Operation Safety Net.

Wright was killed on Sunday by a female police officer whom authorities said mistook her gun for her taser. The officer, identified as Kim Potter who has been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years, is on administrative leave.

Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon said on Monday the body-worn camera footage at the scene led him to believe the shooting was accidental.

However, Wright's family is not "prepared to say that that was an accident," their attorney Jeffrey Storms told CNN on Tuesday.

Brooklyn Center, a city of about 31,000, is just a few miles away from Minneapolis, where the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin over black man George Floyd's death is underway.

