Thailand's new COVID-19 case tally hits daily record
(Xinhua) 15:25, April 14, 2021
BANGKOK, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Thailand on Wednesday reported 1,335 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest daily increase since the pandemic began, taking the total caseload to 35,910, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).
A total of 1,326 of the new infections were domestic transmissions, with 789 being confirmed via tests at medical facilities and 537 via proactive tests, while nine others were imported cases, according to the CCSA.
Of the new confirmed domestic cases, 351 were detected in the capital Bangkok while 319 were reported in tourist destination Chiang Mai.
No new death was reported Wednesday, leaving the total death toll at 97.
