UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich

Xinhua) 10:28, April 14, 2021

Kylian Mbappe (R) of Paris Saint-Germain vies with Jerome Boateng of Bayern Munich during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France on April 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

