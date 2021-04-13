Home>>
Joyful scenes as England reopens after three-month lockdown
(Ecns.cn) 16:35, April 13, 2021
Pedestrians carrying shopping bags walk along Oxford Street, London, April 12, 2021. England started to reopen its economy after three months of lockdown. (Photo/China News Service)
