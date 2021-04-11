Hong Kong reports 5 new COVID-19 cases
A woman wearing a mask walks on a street in Hong Kong, south China, April 10, 2021. Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported five more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking its total tally to 11,568. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
HONG KONG, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported five more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking its total tally to 11,568.
The new cases included two local infections that were epidemiologically linked with a local case confirmed earlier. The three imported cases were from the Philippines, Pakistan and India, according to the CHP.
Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26. About 543,100 people have received their first dose of vaccine, and about 200,500 have received their second dose so far.
Photos
Related Stories
- HKSAR gov't strongly opposes harboring of criminals by some countries
- Improving electoral system foils conspiracy of anti-China disruptors to seize Hong Kong's governance: Tam Yiu-chung
- Over 2,500 arrested over Hong Kong's social unrest involve in judicial proceedings
- Over 500,000 people given first COVID-19 vaccine shot in Hong Kong
- Lies are stopped by truths
- Hong Kong police seize biggest haul of cocaine
- Improving electoral system conducive to Hong Kong's democratic, economic development: HKSAR gov't officials
- Amendments to Basic Law annexes a fundamental way to preserve long-term stability, prosperity of "one country, two systems" principle
- China improving Hong Kong's electoral system guarantees "one country, two systems" -- observers
- Hong Kong to rename secondary subject Liberal Studies
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.