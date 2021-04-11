Hong Kong reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

A woman wearing a mask walks on a street in Hong Kong, south China, April 10, 2021. Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported five more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking its total tally to 11,568. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

HONG KONG, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported five more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking its total tally to 11,568.

The new cases included two local infections that were epidemiologically linked with a local case confirmed earlier. The three imported cases were from the Philippines, Pakistan and India, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26. About 543,100 people have received their first dose of vaccine, and about 200,500 have received their second dose so far.

