Improving electoral system foils conspiracy of anti-China disruptors to seize Hong Kong's governance: Tam Yiu-chung

Xinhua) 13:23, April 10, 2021

HONG KONG, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Tam Yiu-chung, a member of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, said Friday that improving Hong Kong's electoral system has foiled the conspiracy of anti-China disruptors to enter the political structure through electoral loopholes and seize the governance of Hong Kong.

Speaking at a seminar, Tam elaborated on the amended Annex I and Annex II to the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), including the composition of the Election Committee and the elections of the HKSAR chief executive and the Legislative Council.

Improving the electoral system is supported by Hong Kong people and ensures the implementation of the "patriots administering Hong Kong" principle, which will help maintain the stability and prosperity of Hong Kong, Tam said.

Also speaking at the meeting, Tam Kam-kau, a member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, said improving the electoral system will enable Hong Kong to focus on solving deep-seated social problems, improving people's living standards and building a better future.

