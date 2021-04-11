China's border city Ruili to start 3rd round of COVID-19 tests

Xinhua) 14:55, April 11, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 testing at a testing site in Ruili City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

KUNMING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- The city of Ruili in southwest China's Yunnan Province is scheduled to start its third round of city-wide nucleic acid testing for COVID-19 on Sunday, the local government said.

Ruili, where new local clusters of cases have been identified, has concluded its second round of city-wide tests, with 18 samples positive for COVID-19. Totally 382,568 samples were collected and tested.

As of Friday, 88 confirmed cases and 39 asymptomatic cases were receiving treatment or under medical observation in designated hospitals in Yunnan.

