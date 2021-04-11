Home>>
China's border city Ruili to start 3rd round of COVID-19 tests
(Xinhua) 14:55, April 11, 2021
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 testing at a testing site in Ruili City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
KUNMING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- The city of Ruili in southwest China's Yunnan Province is scheduled to start its third round of city-wide nucleic acid testing for COVID-19 on Sunday, the local government said.
Ruili, where new local clusters of cases have been identified, has concluded its second round of city-wide tests, with 18 samples positive for COVID-19. Totally 382,568 samples were collected and tested.
As of Friday, 88 confirmed cases and 39 asymptomatic cases were receiving treatment or under medical observation in designated hospitals in Yunnan.
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Party chief of Ruili removed from posts for dereliction in COVID-19 control
- 2nd round of coronavirus testing underway in China's Ruili
- China's Ruili launches second citywide nucleic acid testing
- Gene sequencing shows latest coronavirus cases in China's Ruili share same origin
- China's Ruili classifies 5 areas as medium-risk for COVID-19
- Classes suspended, home quarantine urged in China's Ruili
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.