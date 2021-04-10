Claims about Russia, China waging "vaccine war" regrettable: Russian FM

Xinhua) 13:56, April 10, 2021

MOSCOW, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Western claims that Russia and China are waging a hybrid "vaccine war" or that they are exploiting vaccines as a geopolitical tool are regrettable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

Lavrov made the statement Thursday in a joint news conference with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi after their talks, according to Sputnik.

"This is a reflection of the problems to do with vaccination in the West, including in the EU," he said. "We never make critical statements unreasonably, and we never rejoice at their misfortunes, including when it comes to vaccines."

While "our President spoke about cooperation and the rallying of efforts," Lavrov said, Western politicians see the situation in a different light, "judging by their reactions."

"We are collaborating with those who want this (cooperation), who care for the health of their people. These are Kazakhstan, China, India, Belarus and many other countries," he added.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)