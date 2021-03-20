Advancing China-Russia cooperation in an unstable world

Xinhua) 09:19, March 20, 2021

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit China next week, with the two countries' foreign ministers expected to compare notes on bilateral ties and upcoming high-level interactions, as well as exchange views on international and regional issues of common concern.

On Thursday, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said the visit will further consolidate the good momentum of the high-level development of the China-Russia relationship and boost strategic coordination on international affairs.

Under the current circumstances, the strengthening of communication and coordination between China and Russia is of great significance for the two sides, and for the world at large.

At a press conference on March 7, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, "The more unstable the world is, the greater the need for carrying forward China-Russia cooperation," adding that China and Russia standing together will remain a pillar of world peace and stability.

Globally, both countries oppose unilateralism and protectionism, as well as power politics and bullying. They are also committed to upholding the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, one of the basic norms governing international relations.

Bilaterally, China-Russia ties have been an example of good-neighborly and friendly relations between major countries. In 2019, the two countries upgraded their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.

And in 2020, the two countries stood shoulder to shoulder, working closely to combat "both the coronavirus and the political virus." President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin have had phone calls and exchanged correspondence on multiple occasions, providing the most important strategic guidance for the steady growth of bilateral relations.

China and Russia have every reason to provide each other with strategic support, development opportunities and global partnership. This approach is based on experience gained from history, as well as being an imperative under the current circumstances.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation. The two countries have agreed to renew the treaty and make it more relevant in the new era, marking a milestone as well as a new starting point in bilateral relations.

It is hoped that the meeting of the two foreign ministers will further boost cooperation and coordination. Being each other's strategic anchor, diplomatic priority, development opportunity and global partner, the two countries will expand and deepen cooperation from a higher starting point.