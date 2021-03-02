Military ties support China-Russia strategic cooperation: ministry

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Military relations stand as a bright spot and an important supporting force of the strategic cooperation between China and Russia, the Chinese Ministry of National Defense said Monday.

The ministry made the comments when responding to a question concerning the claim by certain scholars that faced with military threat from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Russia may seek to establish military alliance with China.

The China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era is a model of new international relations featuring mutual respect, equity and justice as well as win-win cooperation, said the ministry.

Completely different from the military alliances between some other countries, China and Russia uphold a principle of non-alliance and non-confrontation that targets no third party, it noted.

This year the two countries will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, and China is willing to conduct in-depth cooperation with Russia in fields such as high-level exchanges, strategic coordination, joint drills and training, equipment and technology to build a comprehensive military relationship in the new era, it added.