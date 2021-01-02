Presidents pledge closer Sino-Russian cooperation

President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, vowed on Thursday to promote cooperation between China and Russia in the new year to reach new achievements in bilateral ties and inject more positive energy into a changing world.

The two presidents made the pledge in their exchange of New Year's messages.

Xi, calling 2020 an extraordinary year, said the two peoples supported each other in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two countries jointly promote steady trade and economic cooperation while working to prevent and control the pandemic. They also have boosted the alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative with the Eurasian Economic Union to create new achievements, he said.

They jointly commemorated the 75th anniversary of victory of the World Anti-Facist War and the founding of the United Nations, demonstrating their firm resolve to safeguard international fairness and justice, Xi said.

Xi mentioned phone conversations with Putin and the multilateral meetings they both took part in via video link in 2020, and expressed great appreciation for the consensuses they reached on bilateral ties and major international issues during the year.

Xi said 2021 will be of special significance for China and Russia, adding that the two countries will use the opportunity of the 20th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Good-Neighborly Friendship and Cooperation Treaty to carry forward their friendship for generations and map out the new vision for Sino-Russian ties in the new era.

He said he stands ready to maintain close contact with Putin in various ways to guide the two nations in deepening comprehensive strategic coordination and pragmatic cooperation in various fields to benefit the two peoples.

Putin recalled the bilateral communication and cooperation between Russia and China in 2020 as well as their close coordination in regional and international issues as well as within the multilateral framework.

Putin said he thinks the two countries will make new achievements in the development of their ties in the new year.

Also on Thursday, Premier Li Keqiang and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin exchanged New Year's greetings.