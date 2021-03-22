Home>>
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrives in China
(CGTN) 15:58, March 22, 2021
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in China on Monday, starting a two-day visit to the country at the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
