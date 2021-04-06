Targeted strategy helps China win battle against poverty: white paper
BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- The strategy of targeted poverty alleviation is China's strongest "weapon" in its final battle to secure victory against poverty, and a major innovation in the theory and practice of poverty reduction, said a white paper issued Tuesday.
It highlights the Communist Party of China's sound approach whereby all actions are based on actual conditions and conform to the needs of development, according to the white paper titled "Poverty Alleviation: China's Experience and Contribution."
In addition to securing a sweeping victory in the final battle against poverty, the strategy has also given a powerful boost to modernizing China's national governance system and capacity, and to enriching and developing the CPC's guiding philosophies and governance strategies in the new era, it said.
