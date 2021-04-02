Sunset scenery of Qinghai Lake picturesque

Ecns.cn) 17:00, April 02, 2021

Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province has started to thaw with the rise of temperature. On the east side of Qinghai Lake, Lake Erhai is colorful in the setting sun. Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake in the northwestern province of Qinghai, is a crucial body of water to maintain ecological security in the northeastern Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Haimei)

