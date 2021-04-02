Home>>
Aerial view of Qinghai Lake in NW China's Qinghai
(Xinhua) 08:25, April 02, 2021
Aerial photo taken on March 30, 2021 shows a view of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. The frozen lake has started to thaw as the temperature rises in spring. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- NW China’s Qinghai strives to boost development of clean energy industry
- Spring campus job fair for graduates of 2021 held in NW China's Qinghai
- Qinghai increases investment in education
- People of Tibetan ethnic group pray at Taer Monastery in Qinghai
- Special policewomen participate in training on plateau in Qinghai
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.