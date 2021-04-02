Aerial view of Qinghai Lake in NW China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 08:25, April 02, 2021

Aerial photo taken on March 30, 2021 shows a view of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. The frozen lake has started to thaw as the temperature rises in spring. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)