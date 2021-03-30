Shanghai's first bookstore in a park unveiled

March 30, 2021

A boy looks at an insect specimen at a bookstore in Shanghai, March 28, 2021. This bookshop, which is the city's first public bookstore opened in a park, was officially unveiled yesterday in Pudong district of Shanghai. People can enjoy a wide selection of over 15,000 books here, with the space being divided into four sections divided by function: a reading section, a self-study section and two other areas respectively for activities and theme study.[Photo/Xinhua]

