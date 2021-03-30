China punishes 8,422 officials for violating frugality rules in February

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- China punished 8,422 officials in February for violating the country's eight-point code on improving Party and government conduct, China's top anti-graft body announced on its website on Monday.

The officials were involved in 5,864 cases, according to the monthly statement by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

The punished officials include 45 at the prefecture or equivalent level, and 651 at the county or equivalent level, according to the statement.

It said 4,366 were punished for engaging in bureaucratism or formalities for formalities' sake, while 3,505 were punished for failing to perform their duties, promote social and economic development, or protect the environment.

A total of 4,056 were punished for hedonism and extravagant conduct, including giving or accepting gifts, and awarding unauthorized allowances or bonuses.

In late 2012, the CPC released its eight-point rules on frugality to combat undesirable work practices.

