Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China punishes nearly 13,000 officials for violating frugality rules in April

(Xinhua)    10:31, May 30, 2020

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- A total of 12,816 Chinese officials were punished in April for violating frugality rules, the top anti-graft body said Friday.

The officials were involved in 9,032 cases, said a statement issued by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

The punished officials include 28 at the prefecture or equivalent level and 1,011 at the county or equivalent level, according to the statement.

Among them, 7,609 were found undertaking formalities for the sake of it or bureaucratism, and 5,213 related cases were handled.

In the meantime, authorities also investigated 3,819 cases of hedonism and extravagant conduct such as giving or accepting gifts, awarding unauthorized allowances or bonuses and misusing public funds for banquets, and penalized 5,207 officials, said the statement.

The CPC released its eight-point rules on frugality in late 2012 to combat undesirable work practices. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York