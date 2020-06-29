China punishes thousands of officials for violating frugality rules

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- A total of 14,506 Chinese officials were punished in May for violating frugality rules, the top anti-graft body said on Sunday.

The officials were involved in 10,091 cases, said a statement, issued by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and the National Supervisory Commission.

The punished officials include 43 at the prefecture or equivalent level, and 849 at the county or equivalent level, according to the statement.

Among them, 6,687 were punished for failing to fulfill their duties of promoting economic development and protecting the environment.

A total of 5,707 were punished for hedonism and extravagant conduct, including accepting gifts and awarding unauthorized allowances.