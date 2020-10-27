China punishes over 17,000 officials for frugality violations

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- A total of 17,314 Chinese officials were punished in September for violating frugality rules, according to the top anti-graft body on Monday.

The officials were involved in 11,929 cases, said a statement issued by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

The punished officials include 63 at the prefecture or equivalent level, and 830 at the county or equivalent level, according to the statement.

Among them, 10,058 were found guilty of the practices of bureaucratism or formalities for formalities' sake, with 6,760 related cases handled.

Meanwhile, authorities also investigated 5,169 cases of hedonism and extravagant conduct, such as giving or accepting gifts, awarding unauthorized allowances or bonuses, and misusing public funds for banquets, with 7,256 officials penalized, said the statement.

The CPC released its eight-point rules on frugality in late 2012 to combat undesirable work practices.