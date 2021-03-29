Exhibition of artworks made with filigree inlay techniques opens at Hainan Museum

Xinhua) 11:18, March 29, 2021

Photo taken on March 28, 2021 shows an artwork made with filigree inlay techniques at Hainan Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. An art exhibition of artworks made with filigree inlay techniques opened at Hainan Museum on Sunday. (Xinhua/Liu Deng)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Hongyu)