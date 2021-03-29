Home>>
Exhibition of artworks made with filigree inlay techniques opens at Hainan Museum
(Xinhua) 11:18, March 29, 2021
Photo taken on March 28, 2021 shows an artwork made with filigree inlay techniques at Hainan Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. An art exhibition of artworks made with filigree inlay techniques opened at Hainan Museum on Sunday. (Xinhua/Liu Deng)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Consumer products expo in Hainan set to boost sales
- China's Hainan to launch Haikou-Paris air freight route
- China's Hainan plans to add 25,000 new energy vehicles
- Hainan Free Trade Port to launch global exec recruitment
- Hainan Province poised to be China's leader in economic reform
- National seed-breeding lab proposed for Hainan FTP
- Beekeeper inspects beehive among litchi flowers in Hainan
- "Dreamy Ocean - Composition of Ecological Space" art exhibition kicks off in Hainan
- Turkey's exhibition shows masks as new reality of life amid pandemic
- Hainan sees thriving offshore duty-free market during Spring Festival holiday
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.