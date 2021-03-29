Home>>
Xi's discourses on family education, virtues published
08:41, March 29, 2021
BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of discourses of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on the importance of family, family education and virtues has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.
The book, compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, contains discourses extracted from more than 60 pieces of reports, speeches, conversations and other documents by Xi between November 2012 and December 2020, some of which were published for the first time.
The book is available nationwide.
