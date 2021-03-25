Report details human rights violations in US

Expert points out huge bias among American media in coverage of China

China's State Council Information Office issued a report on human rights violations in the United States in 2020 on Wednesday that condemned the double standards and hypocrisy of the US on human rights.

"The US government, instead of introspecting on its own terrible human rights record, kept making irresponsible remarks on the human rights situation in other countries," the report said.

It said that incompetent pandemic containment in the US has led to tragic outcomes, citing data that by the end of February, the US, home to less than 5 percent of the world's population, accounted for more than a quarter of the world's confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The US also accounted for nearly one-fifth of the global deaths from the disease. More than 500,000 US residents lost their lives due to the virus, data showed.

The report said that disorder in the US democratic system led to political chaos, further tearing US society apart, with people's confidence in the US democratic system dropping to the lowest level in 20 years.

Ethnic minority groups suffered systemic racial discrimination. African Americans were three times as likely as white people to be infected with the virus, twice as likely to die from it, and three times as likely to be killed by police, it said.

The 15,000-Chinese-character document also mentioned continuous social unrest threatening public security in the US, growing polarization between rich and poor aggravating social inequality, and the US' trampling of international rules, resulting in humanitarian disasters.

The report urged the US to show humility and compassion for the suffering of its own people, drop hypocrisy, bullying, "Big Stick" and double standards, and work with the international community to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Chang Jian, a professor of human rights studies at Nankai University in Tianjin, said, "By releasing the report, China is not interfering in the internal affairs of the US, but presenting the real human rights situation in the US to the public."

Chang said, "Although China has made progress in the development of human rights, including poverty reduction and rights protection, some countries constantly smear China's human rights situation for political gains, regardless of their own deteriorating human rights situation."

Though media are independent in the US, there is a huge bias among them in reporting on China, he said, adding that they are full of criticism while reporting on epidemic prevention measures in China.

Zhang Wei, a professor of human rights studies at China University of Political Science and Law, said the US withdrew from international organizations when the organizations refused US manipulation. Zhang cited the example of the US announcing its withdrawal from the World Health Organization in July amid the worst time of the global fight against COVID-19.

He said this also shows that the US is not adopting democratic methods to solve the problems of the international community and is not fighting for human rights and freedoms as it says it is.

