Hundreds gather in Washington to protest against 'Asian Hate'

Ecns.cn) 13:05, March 22, 2021

Protesters hold placards during a "Stop Asian Hate" rally in Washington, DC, the United States on March 21, 2021.

Hundreds of people took part in a rally in Washington to protest violence against Asian-Americans on Sunday. (Photo: Chen Mengtong)