Home>>
Hundreds gather in Washington to protest against 'Asian Hate'
(Ecns.cn) 13:05, March 22, 2021
Protesters hold placards during a "Stop Asian Hate" rally in Washington, DC, the United States on March 21, 2021.
Hundreds of people took part in a rally in Washington to protest violence against Asian-Americans on Sunday. (Photo: Chen Mengtong)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese diplomat urges U.S., UK to address problems of racism, xenophobia violence
- Racism is a deeply rooted global evil: UN chief
- Outcry against anti-Asian violence erupts amid ongoing investigation into Atlanta shootings
- Asian Americans in U.S. report nearly 3,800 hate-related incidents within a year: report
- U.S. judge reinstates third-degree murder charge against former cop who killed Floyd
- Biden condemns COVID-related anti-Asian violence
- Burger King apologizes for "Women belong in the kitchen" tweet on Int'l Women's Day
- Chinese American organization calls for actions to stop racial violence
- Report shows surge of anti-Asian racism in U.S. California
- Anti-racism protest in U.S. city Seattle results in 45 arrests, 21 officers injured
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.