Racism is a deeply rooted global evil: UN chief

Xinhua) 09:29, March 18, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, March 17 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for the condemnation of racism, which he described as a deeply rooted global evil.

Last year, people around the globe took to the streets to protest the vicious "global pandemic of racism." They recognized racism for what it is: dangerous, abhorrent, ugly, and everywhere, he said in a message for the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, which falls on March 21.

"Racism is a deeply rooted global evil. It transcends generations and contaminates societies. It perpetuates inequality, oppression and marginalization."

There is racism in the pervasive discrimination against people of African descent, in the injustices and oppression endured by indigenous peoples and other ethnic minorities, and in the repugnant views of white supremacists and other extremist groups, he said. "Wherever we see racism, we must condemn it without reservation, without hesitation, without qualification."

He noted that this year's theme of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination highlights the important role of youth.

"Young people's attitudes and behavior will dictate the future shape and look of our societies. So, I appeal to young people everywhere, as well as educators and leaders, to teach the world that all people are born equal," he said. "Supremacy is an evil lie. Racism kills."

Guterres called for collective efforts to rid the world of the pernicious evil of racism so all people may live in a world of peace, dignity and opportunity.