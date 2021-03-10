Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Mar 10, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Burger King apologizes for "Women belong in the kitchen" tweet on Int'l Women's Day

(Xinhua)    15:53, March 10, 2021

Screenshot of Burger King's Twitter Page

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Xinhua) -- U.S. fast food chain Burger King on Tuesday issued an apology for its tweet on International Women's Day that read: "Women belong in the kitchen."

"We hear you. We got our initial tweet wrong and we're sorry," said the company.

"Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20% of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and to help change that by awarding culinary scholarships. We will do better next time," the company tweeted.

The company said the tweet issued Monday was supposed to bring attention to its scholarship program aimed to "help female Burger King employees pursue their culinary dreams." However, it had deleted the initial tweet due to "abusive comments in the thread."

Burger King, headquartered in Miami-Dade County, in the southeastern U.S. state of Florida, was founded in 1953.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York