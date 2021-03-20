Home>>
2nd batch of China's Sinovac vaccine arrives in Thailand
(Xinhua) 18:06, March 20, 2021
BANGKOK, March 20 (Xinhua) -- A second batch of COVID-19 vaccines Thailand ordered from China's Sinovac arrived in Bangkok on Saturday.
The Chinese embassy in Thailand said on its Facebook account that it hopes the latest batch will continue to support Thailand's fight against COVID-19 and China stands ready to further bilateral cooperation in areas such as epidemic control and restoring economic growth.
China also hopes to work with Thailand to further deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries and expand wide-ranging bilateral cooperation, according to the embassy.
The first batch Sinovac vaccines was delivered to Thailand on Feb. 24.
Photos
Related Stories
- China to continue providing vaccine aid for global pandemic response
- China has administered nearly 65 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
- Dominican Republic receives two batches of COVID-19 vaccines from China
- Pakistani PM receives Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine jab
- AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine benefits outweigh risks: EMA
- Malaysia starts rollout of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine
- EU threatens to restrict vaccine exports unless it gets "fair share"
- "Vaccine nationalism" benefits no one
- AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine under investigation, safety review
- UAE has great confidence in Chinese vaccine: UAE ambassador to China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.