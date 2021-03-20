2nd batch of China's Sinovac vaccine arrives in Thailand

Xinhua) 18:06, March 20, 2021

BANGKOK, March 20 (Xinhua) -- A second batch of COVID-19 vaccines Thailand ordered from China's Sinovac arrived in Bangkok on Saturday.

The Chinese embassy in Thailand said on its Facebook account that it hopes the latest batch will continue to support Thailand's fight against COVID-19 and China stands ready to further bilateral cooperation in areas such as epidemic control and restoring economic growth.

China also hopes to work with Thailand to further deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries and expand wide-ranging bilateral cooperation, according to the embassy.

The first batch Sinovac vaccines was delivered to Thailand on Feb. 24.