Dominican Republic receives two batches of COVID-19 vaccines from China

Xinhua) 09:20, March 19, 2021

A staff member transports China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines at the international airport of Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic, Feb. 23, 2021. (Dominican Republic's Vicepresidency/Handout via Xinhua)

SANTO DOMINGO, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The Dominican Republic received two batches of Chinese vaccines on Wednesday, allowing the Caribbean nation to advance its immunization plan against the coronavirus, authorities said.

The cargo was received at the airport in the capital with the handover ceremony attended by the country's Vice President Raquel Pena, Minister of Public Health Daniel Rivera and Chinese Ambassador to the Dominican Republic Zhang Run.

The shipment contains doses of Sinopharm vaccines with syringes donated by the Chinese government and doses of Sinovac vaccines purchased by the government of the Dominican Republic.

"With Chinese vaccines, the Dominican Republic again sees hope and light at the end of the tunnel in the fight against the novel coronavirus," said Pena.

"We greatly appreciate it, and it is a sign of solidarity between China and the Dominican Republic. We guarantee that from tomorrow we will continue the entire vaccination plan," Pena added.

"This is an important achievement in international cooperation to face the pandemic," said the Chinese ambassador.

"It gives us great satisfaction to carry out this effort by the two nations," Zhang added.