EU threatens to restrict vaccine exports unless it gets "fair share"
BRUSSELS, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday warned that the European Union (EU) might restrict vaccine exports to countries who have higher vaccination rates, stressing the necessity to ensure reciprocity and proportionality of the vaccine exports.
"We are in the crisis of the century, and I'm not ruling out anything for now, because we have to make sure that Europeans are vaccinated as soon as possible," she told a press conference.
The EU is facing a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and at present less than a tenth of its population is vaccinated.
Around 41 million doses of vaccines have been exported from EU to 33 countries and regions since Feb. 1, von der Leyen said, while accusing the British multinational pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca of having "underproduced and underdelivered" to the bloc, with the original 180 million doses dwindling down to just 70 million.
The Commission chief has been under pressure over the EU's handling of the bloc's vaccination rollout, with Brussels engaging in a row with AstraZeneca over vaccine deliveries. The dispute escalated with the EU at one point threatening to override the Brexit agreement with Britain over the Irish border, which came after AstraZeneca had said the initial number of doses it could supply to the EU would be lower than first thought.
"If the situation does not change, we will have to reflect on how to make exports to vaccine-producing countries dependent on their level of openness," said von der Leyen.
Besides, the EU will also reflect on whether exports to countries who have higher vaccination rates are still proportionate, she added.
Furthermore, she warned that the EU is ready to use whatever tool needed to ensure "Europe gets its fair share."
Photos
Related Stories
- AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine under investigation, safety review
- UAE has great confidence in Chinese vaccine: UAE ambassador to China
- New cluster of European nations hit pause on AstraZeneca vaccine
- More European countries suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of blood clots, deaths
- WHO says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe despite blood clot fears
- Thailand halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination over blood clots reports
- Chinese vaccines boost Africa's fight against COVID-19: Kenyan expert
- WHO says COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Africa on course
- UN launches new campaign to support global vaccine equity call
- Iran receives COVID-19 vaccines developed with Cuba; Israeli, Hungarian, Czech PMs discuss vaccine cooperation
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.