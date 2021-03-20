Constant communication needed for U.S., China to avoid miscalculation: expert

Xinhua) 13:20, March 20, 2021

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Xinhua) -- The United States and China have to deal with bilateral ties with "careful management and constant communication" to avoid possible miscalculation between the world's two largest economies, a distinguished U.S. political scientist said on Friday.

"We will have a 'cooperative rivalry' with areas of cooperation and competition existing at the same time," Joseph S. Nye, Jr. told Xinhua via email on the U.S. and Chinese senior officials meeting in Anchorage, Alaska.

"But management of a cooperative rivalry requires careful management and constant communication. I would like to see regular meetings that discuss the relationship," said Nye, who developed international relations theories like neoliberalism, soft power and smart power.

"It would be wise for both countries to set up a regular high-level strategic dialogue to avoid miscalculation," he said.

The senior expert said he is "not that pessimistic" as some analysts saying that the United States and China might be heading for "the Thucydides Trap" or a "new Cold War."

"The Cold War metaphor is mistaken because the two countries will remain economically and ecologically interdependent. Full decoupling is impossible," said Nye.

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday and Friday in Anchorage, Alaska.