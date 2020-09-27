Virtual tour gives inside look at iconic building of Chinese embassy in U.S.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese embassy in the United States has created a virtual tour of its iconic building for visitors who cannot visit Washington D.C. in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video put on YouTube on Friday evening features an inside look of the embassy's chancery building, one of the masterpieces designed by world famous Chinese American architect I. M. Pei.

The virtual tour comes as China is celebrating its National Day on Oct. 1. The Mid-Autumn Festival also falls on the same day this year.

The Chinese Embassy building, located in the northwest of Washington D.C., covers an area of 10,796 square meters with a floor area of 39,900 square meters. It was put to use on April 1, 2009.

A masterpiece from Pei, it is a mix of triangular and square roof lines, in keeping with the architect's taste for geometric forms as demonstrated in his design of the National Gallery of Art's East Wing and the pyramid at the Louvre in Paris.

The building features a fusion of the traditional philosophies of Chinese architecture and modernity, which makes it a fine addition to the embassies in Washington, D.C.

The south-facing entrance leads to a modern and functional interior and a Chinese-style garden in the back. The whole compound is composed of a West Office Wing, an East Office Wing and a public area where the Entrance Hall is located.

The unique and modern-look of Entrance Hall makes it the symbol of the building. It leads to a number of meeting rooms, ball rooms, a multi-function hall and an auditorium.

The warm beige-hued French limestone is used for the exterior walls in recognition of the limestone found in typical federal buildings throughout Washington D.C.

The interior space uses the same design vocabulary as the exterior. Lighting fixtures have been specially designed to reflect the geometrical character of the overall space.

In various locations, modern and traditional artworks are displayed to showcase China's rich, cultural heritage.