BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- With their own concrete actions, individual politicians in the United States are destroying and ending the free market, competitive neutrality, the rule of law, and international rules that the U.S. has always flaunted, a Chinese spokesperson said on Monday.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing in response to remarks made by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Under Secretary of State Keith Krach, who attempt to discredit the Communist Party of China and call on countries and companies to join the so-called "Clean Network" program.

Noting that the U.S. frequently withdrew from international agreements, sanctioned staff of international organizations, launched trade wars, brutally suppressed foreign high-tech companies, and arrested Chinese corporate executives with no sound excuses, Zhao said the remarks by the above-mentioned U.S. officials further proves the U.S. "diplomacy of lies, cheating, and theft."

Zhao said that the U.S. used "coercive and deceptive" tactics in its effort to create the so-called "Clean Network."

He said that through projects such as PRISM, the Equation Group, and ECHELON, the U.S. has built an empire of spying, wiretapping, and hacking.

"The U.S. has been notorious for various misdeeds in these respects. It has no right to point fingers at other countries," Zhao said.

"It is the United States that refuses to compete in a fair, equal, and transparent manner," Zhao said, calling on the international community to resist perverse actions of the United States.