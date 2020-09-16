BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to exempt certain U.S. goods from additional tariffs for another year, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said Tuesday.

The country announced in September last year that 16 items from the United States would be excluded from the first round of tariff countermeasures against the U.S. Section 301 measures, effective from Sept. 17, 2019 to Sept. 16, 2020.

After the extension, the exemption will last until Sept. 16, 2021, the commission said in a statement.