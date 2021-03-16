Truck-bus collision kills 30 in northern Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, March 15 (Xinhua) -- A collision between a freight truck and a transport bus in Ethiopia's northern Amhara regional state has left at least 30 people dead, local officials said on Monday.

In a press statement, Motta city communication office, East Gojjam zone of Amhara regional state, said a truck travelling on the road collided with a transport bus travelling on the opposite side of the road on Monday morning leaving at least 30 people dead.

The statement further said six other people who sustained severe injuries are currently being treated in nearby medical institutions.

Earlier this month, Ethiopia's Federal Police Commission disclosed 1,848 people died in traffic accidents in Ethiopia during the first six-months period of the current 2020-2021 Ethiopian fiscal year that started in July 2020.

The commission said the East African country witnessed more than 20,600 traffic accidents between July to end of December 2020, eventually leaving some 1,848 dead.

The East African country has lost in excess of 495 million Ethiopian birr (about 12.3 million U.S. dollars) in terms of financial damage incurred from traffic accidents, it was noted.

Although Ethiopia has one of the lowest per capita ownership rates in the world, deadly traffic accidents are fairly common, with the blame put on bad roads, reckless driving, a flawed driving license issuance system and lax enforcement of safety rules.