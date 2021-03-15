"I Can't Breathe" by H.E.R. wins Song of the Year at 63rd Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, March 14 (Xinhua) -- "I Can't Breathe" by American singer-songwriter Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, known professionally as H.E.R., won Song of the Year at the 63rd Grammy Awards being held in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 23-year-old, nominated for three Grammy Awards this year, beat out a group of nominees that included Beyonce, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Julia Michaels & JP Saxe to win the prize at the annual awards show.

The 63rd Grammy Awards was held in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles with performances from some music stars, including Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and Dua Lipa. But there are no in-person guests at the show.

The music's biggest night in the United States, originally scheduled for Jan. 31, was postponed six weeks over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.