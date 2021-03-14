Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Mar 14, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's 14th five-year plan published in booklet

(Xinhua)    16:01, March 14, 2021

The Outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, adopted on Thursday at the annual session of China's top legislature, has been published in a booklet.

The outline expounds on China's strategic intentions, specifies the government's priorities, and guides and regulates the behaviors of market entities.

It maps out a blueprint for China's new journey toward the full construction of a modern socialist country, and serves as a program of action for Chinese people of all ethnic groups.

The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York