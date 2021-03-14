China's 14th five-year plan published in booklet

The Outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, adopted on Thursday at the annual session of China's top legislature, has been published in a booklet.
The outline expounds on China's strategic intentions, specifies the government's priorities, and guides and regulates the behaviors of market entities.
It maps out a blueprint for China's new journey toward the full construction of a modern socialist country, and serves as a program of action for Chinese people of all ethnic groups.
The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.
