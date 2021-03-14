Senior CPC official stresses high-quality political, legal work

A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has stressed advancing high-quality development of political and legal work.

Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting to study the guiding principles of the "two sessions" on Friday.

Guo called on political and legal organs across the country to do a solid job in law enforcement and justice work, thus providing a strong legal guarantee for implementing the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

Calling for pushing forward the Peaceful China initiative on a higher level, Guo stressed carrying out campaign to combat organized crime and root out local mafia on a regular basis, and focusing on solving prominent public security problems.

He also highlighted advancing reform in the political and legal fields, and strengthening Party history education in the political and legal work team.