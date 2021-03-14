China to improve second bachelor's degree education

A student reads at a library of Southwest University in Chongqing, Feb 1, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

China's Ministry of Education has issued a notice to improve second bachelor's degree programs in universities.

Universities should fully harness their educational resources to train interdisciplinary talents, thus providing support for stabilizing employment and enhancing students' employability, said the document.

It also made clear that universities are allowed to enroll students across schools for a second bachelor's degree education.

Also, the ministry will establish a national online platform for universities to release relevant enrollment information.

