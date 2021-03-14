Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Mar 14, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to improve second bachelor's degree education

(Xinhua)    11:08, March 14, 2021

A student reads at a library of Southwest University in Chongqing, Feb 1, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

China's Ministry of Education has issued a notice to improve second bachelor's degree programs in universities.

Universities should fully harness their educational resources to train interdisciplinary talents, thus providing support for stabilizing employment and enhancing students' employability, said the document.

It also made clear that universities are allowed to enroll students across schools for a second bachelor's degree education.

Also, the ministry will establish a national online platform for universities to release relevant enrollment information.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York