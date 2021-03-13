Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Mar 13, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Mongolia registers highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    15:15, March 13, 2021

ULAN BATOR, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Mongolia registered 169 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily increase, raising its national tally to 3,833, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Saturday.

The latest cases were detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, the country's hardest hit region, the NCCD said.

Among them, 156 cases were found in people who had close contact with previously confirmed cases, while the source of the remaining 13 has not been identified, it said.

The center urged the public to enhance self-protection and avoid crowded places.

Meanwhile, 48 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals in Ulan Bator, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,955.

The Asian country has registered eight COVID-19-related deaths so far.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York