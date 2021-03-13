Chinese FM calls for new chapters of mutually beneficial cooperation with Austria

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China and Austria shall continuously open up new chapters of cooperation that is mutually beneficial, as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.

In a telephone conversation with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, Wang said that since the COVID-19 outbreak, China and Austria have helped each other, fought together against difficulties, and actively carried out anti-epidemic cooperation.

As Austria is currently taking effective measures to control the epidemic, Wang said, he believes the country will certainly be able to win the final victory.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Austria, Wang suggested the two sides take this opportunity to earnestly sum up valuable experience in bilateral cooperation, actively carry out cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and continue to open up new chapters of cooperation that is mutually beneficial.

In August, Austria's first China-Europe freight train pulled out of Vienna for Xi'an, marking another important step forward in the "Belt and Road" cooperation between the two countries, Wang said.

China, which is actively building a new development pattern and strive to achieve high-quality development, welcomes the Austrian side to seize the opportunity to strengthen cooperation in high-end manufacturing, digital economy, energy conservation and environmental protection, and other fields, he said.

Beijing will host the Winter Olympic Games early next year, while Austria is a winter sport power which has held the games, Wang said, adding the two sides could boost cooperation, including exchanges and reference in venue construction, personnel training, hosting experience and other aspects.

China and the European Union (EU) have always been partners, not rivals, let alone institutional rivals, Wang said.

Noting that the systems of China and those of the EU have been built respectively on their own time-honored histories and civilizations, he called on both sides to appreciate and learn from each other, and jointly promote the cause of peace and development of mankind.

Wang hoped that Austria, as an important member state of the EU, could focus on the overall situation of China-EU cooperation and the long-term interests of China-Austria relations, continue to adopt an objective and fair position, and play a unique and important role.

For his part, Schallenberg said relations and friendships between Austria and China have been consolidated and deepened in cooperation against the pandemic, appreciating China's support and help in anti-epidemic materials and other aspects.

He expressed hope that the two countries could overcome the impact of the pandemic and jointly push forward a series of activities in celebration of the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

Austria is willing to work with China to strengthen communication and exchanges, deepen cooperation in economy, trade, agriculture, aviation and other fields, and actively participate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, so as to further push forward the friendly relations between the two countries, Schallenberg said.

The two sides also had in-depth exchanges on international and regional issues of common concern.