Human rights in Hong Kong opposite of what critics describe: youth representative

GENEVA, March 10 (Xinhua) -- A young NGO representative from Hong Kong on Wednesday called accusations of human rights abuses in Hong Kong "groundless."

"Some critics said that there is a rapid deterioration of human rights in Hong Kong after the passage of the National Security Law. As a Hong Kong citizen, let me tell you - these accusations are completely groundless," said Gary Wong Chi-him, speaking at the ongoing 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

"The human rights situation in Hong Kong is exactly the opposite to what the critics have described," said Wong Chi-him, a representative of the UN Association of China.

He told the UN rights body that safeguarding national security through legislation is a must, not an option.

He noted that a peaceful Hong Kong not only serves the city's interests, but also the common interests of the international community.