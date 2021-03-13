Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Mar 13, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Human rights in Hong Kong opposite of what critics describe: youth representative

(Xinhua)    12:47, March 13, 2021

GENEVA, March 10 (Xinhua) -- A young NGO representative from Hong Kong on Wednesday called accusations of human rights abuses in Hong Kong "groundless."

"Some critics said that there is a rapid deterioration of human rights in Hong Kong after the passage of the National Security Law. As a Hong Kong citizen, let me tell you - these accusations are completely groundless," said Gary Wong Chi-him, speaking at the ongoing 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

"The human rights situation in Hong Kong is exactly the opposite to what the critics have described," said Wong Chi-him, a representative of the UN Association of China.

He told the UN rights body that safeguarding national security through legislation is a must, not an option.

He noted that a peaceful Hong Kong not only serves the city's interests, but also the common interests of the international community.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York