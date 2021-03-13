China and like-minded countries oppose politicization of human rights issues

GENEVA, March 12 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday representing a group of countries argued for dialogue and cooperation and spoke out against double standards and the politicization of human rights issues at the ongoing 46th session of the Human Rights Council.

Delivering a joint statement on behalf of some 20 like-minded countries, Ambassador Chen Xu, head of the Chinese Mission to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva, said that certain countries, out of political motivations, make baseless accusations against developing countries and interfere in other countries' internal affairs.

"These countries choose to ignore their own serious human rights problems, while eager to point fingers at others, which fully demonstrates that human rights is but their tool for political manipulation," Chen said.

If they truly intend to promote and protect human rights, they should address deep-rooted human rights issues including racial discrimination, social inequalities and police brutality, and protect the rights of refugees and migrants, he said in the joint statement.

"They should take effective measures to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent the heavy loss of lives of their people, and ensure fair and equitable distribution of vaccines globally," he said.

The envoy further said that if these countries truly intend to promote and protect human rights, they should help developing countries in their efforts to realize sustainable development and contribute to the elimination of poverty, hunger and diseases around the world.

They should also stop interfering in others' internal affairs and lift unilateral measures against developing countries, stop killing innocent civilians in overseas military operations and bring those perpetrators to justice, and reflect deeply on their history of invasion and colonization which brought untold misery and suffering to the people of relevant countries, Chen said.

"We urge these countries to match their words with deeds, take seriously their own human rights problems, and make efforts truly for international human rights cooperation," he concluded in the joint statement.