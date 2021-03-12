Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Mar 12, 2021
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 4 mln mark: Africa CDC

(Xinhua)    17:03, March 12, 2021

ADDIS ABABA, March 12 (Xinhua) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,005,204 as of Friday morning, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union (AU), said the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 107,001, while 3,589,067 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

The most affected countries in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases are South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia, the agency noted.

South Africa has lost 51,110 lives to the disease, the most among African countries, followed by Egypt, at 11,169 and Morocco, at 8,712, according to the Africa CDC.

