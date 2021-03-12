Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Mar 12, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese regulator fines 12 companies for violating anti-monopoly law

(Xinhua)    15:50, March 12, 2021

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- China's top market watchdog on Friday imposed administrative penalties on 12 companies including Internet giants Tencent and Baidu for violating anti-monopoly law in 10 deals.

The deals include Tencent's equity acquisition of online education platform Yuanfudao and Baidu's equity acquisition of Ainemo Inc., a company in smart home hardware terminals and services, according to an online statement released by the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The 12 companies, also including ride-hailing giant Didi and TAL Education Group, were each fined 500,000 yuan (about 77,107 U.S. dollars) as the deals violated the country's anti-monopoly law on illegal concentration of business operators, said the statement.

Assessments concluded that the deals did not have the effect of excluding or restricting competition, the regulator said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York