Chinese vaccines give Iraqis hope amid surge of COVID-19 infections

BAGHDAD, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Iraqi health workers have expressed their appreciation for the Sinopharm vaccines, saying the safety and efficacy of the China-developed vaccine is worthy of trust and confidence.

"I am very excited. I advise all the health workers and anyone who feels endangered by the coronavirus to take this vaccine," said Dr. Husam Baban, head of the main hospital in the town of Dhuluiyah, some 90 km north of Baghdad.

"I assure everyone that this vaccine is very good, and I haven't felt any pain or side effects," Baban told Xinhua after taking his first shot.

Baban believes that the Chinese vaccine is very important because it will contribute to the return to normal life.

Faryad al-Dhari, a physician in Dhuluiyah hospital, also noted after taking the first shot of the Chinese vaccine that "the Sinopharm vaccine is safe."

"In addition to its safety, there are other comprehensive indicators to evaluate the vaccine, such as its effectiveness, accessibility, and affordability," al-Dhari added.

The China-developed vaccine has brought hope for a new beginning to Iraqis who are combating the disease and striving to overcome the economic crisis afflicting their country due to the pandemic.

Ziyad al-Jubouri, professor of economics at the University of Baghdad, told Xinhua that the arrival of the Chinese vaccine is "a glimmer of hope for Iraqis, as it launched the first steps to eradicate the disease to restore our economic activities."

He said that vaccination would reduce coronavirus infections and thus would serve those who are struggling to make a living, as it would end the need for restrictions such as curfews.

At dawn on March 2, a C-130 military plane with the China-donated Sinopharm vaccines arrived at Baghdad airport.

The Chinese vaccines came at a critical time that saw an increase in coronavirus infections, especially after the spread of the new coronavirus strain.

Upon the arrival of the China-donated vaccines, Iraq's Ministry of Health announced that Iraq wants to purchase millions more doses of the Chinese vaccine to meet the country's urgent need to control the pandemic.

Like other Middle Eastern countries, Iraq faces great difficulty in obtaining COVID-19 vaccines due to the uneven distribution of vaccines worldwide.

However, the country started to roll out its vaccination program with the arrival of the Chinese vaccine.

Observers believe that China's pledge to make the COVID-19 vaccines a global public good would play a crucial role in addressing the uneven vaccination situation all around the world.

Nadhum Ali Abdullah, a political expert with Arab Forum, a Baghdad-based think tank, said China's aim is to build a community of health for all by expanding access to vaccines for developing countries.

"China is not seeking to achieve political gains from the vaccine issue, on the contrary, China repeatedly announced its readiness to make its vaccines available to other countries," Abdullah told Xinhua.

Like many developing countries, Iraq is hoping that China's vaccination policy of making the COVID-19 vaccines a global public good can help bolster the war-torn country's struggle to combat the pandemic.

Muthanna al-Mazrouei, a professor of geopolitics at al-Mustansiriya University in Baghdad, said "Iraq received great support from China, which made it easier for the authorities to put in place appropriate plans to confront the pandemic."

"China has worked extensively to confront the coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic, including the production of vaccines, which enabled it to be at the forefront of countries in combating the virus," al-Mazrouei added.

From March 7 to April 26, 2020, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help fight the disease. China has also been sending batches of medical aid to Iraq since the early stages of the pandemic. Enditem