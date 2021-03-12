Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Mar 12, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Israeli, Hungarian, Czech leaders meet to discuss COVID-19 cooperation

(Xinhua)    10:14, March 12, 2021

JERUSALEM, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis met on Thursday in Jerusalem to discuss a joint struggle to curb the coronavirus spread.

The three prime ministers "held a summit meeting on advancing cooperation in the research, development and production of vaccines," according to a statement issued by the Israeli prime minister's office.

Netanyahu said in joint statements that they discussed the reciprocal acknowledgment of green passports and a possible integration of the Czech Republic and Hungary into an international initiative to build a vaccine production facility in Israel.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Hongyu)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York