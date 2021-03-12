Israeli, Hungarian, Czech leaders meet to discuss COVID-19 cooperation

JERUSALEM, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis met on Thursday in Jerusalem to discuss a joint struggle to curb the coronavirus spread.

The three prime ministers "held a summit meeting on advancing cooperation in the research, development and production of vaccines," according to a statement issued by the Israeli prime minister's office.

Netanyahu said in joint statements that they discussed the reciprocal acknowledgment of green passports and a possible integration of the Czech Republic and Hungary into an international initiative to build a vaccine production facility in Israel.